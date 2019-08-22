M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel Sells 23,523 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel sold 23,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $866,352.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,404.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 86.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2,807.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

