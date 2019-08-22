Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.07. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 122,130 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 target price (up previously from C$1.83) on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $436.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

