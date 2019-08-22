LTO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and $1.18 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.01309362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022058 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000424 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,442,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,541,539 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

