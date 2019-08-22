LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 245 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

LYTS traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 173,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,588. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $101.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 68.7% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 924,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.