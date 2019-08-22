Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $105.98, but opened at $108.00. Lowe’s Companies shares last traded at $108.04, with a volume of 3,502,328 shares trading hands.

The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

