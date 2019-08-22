Loopring [NEO] (LRN) One Day Volume Hits $4,323.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $4,323.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00267747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.01339050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00095934 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

