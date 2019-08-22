Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 207 ($2.70).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.64) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Londonmetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.40 ($2.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Valentine Beresford sold 184,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total value of £381,294 ($498,228.15). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £45,401.07 ($59,324.54). Insiders have sold a total of 284,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,806,311 in the last 90 days.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.