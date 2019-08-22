Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LVGO. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Shares of LVGO opened at $34.95 on Monday. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

In other news, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik acquired 3,141,795 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hemant Taneja acquired 2,678,571 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.