Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LVGO. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.
Shares of LVGO opened at $34.95 on Monday. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $45.68.
Livongo Health Company Profile
Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.
