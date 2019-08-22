Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) vs. Worldpay (OTCMKTS:WP) Critical Survey

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Worldpay (NYSE:WP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Worldpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Worldpay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Live Current Media and Worldpay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Worldpay 0 14 11 0 2.44

Worldpay has a consensus price target of $113.83, indicating a potential downside of 15.68%. Given Worldpay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worldpay is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Worldpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -133.50% -107.88% Worldpay 3.63% 11.28% 4.51%

Volatility & Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldpay has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and Worldpay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Worldpay $3.93 billion 10.70 $12.80 million $3.68 36.68

Worldpay has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Summary

Worldpay beats Live Current Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc. focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management. It also provides value-added services, such data analytics and information management solutions, foreign currency management, and various funding options; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. In addition, the company offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. Further, it provides card and statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers. The company serves merchants and financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks through direct sales forces and referral partners. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

