Litecred (LTCR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Litecred has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecred coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecred has a market cap of $15,415.00 and $45.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00898270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00245518 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003885 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004122 BTC.

About Litecred

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

