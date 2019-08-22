LIFE (LIFE) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and CoinExchange. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $2,527.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00267430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01324462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000427 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

