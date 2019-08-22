Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.46. 861,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,882,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,777 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,868,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after purchasing an additional 783,423 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

