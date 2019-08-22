LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get LG Display alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 55.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 67.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 79.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.32. 4,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LG Display has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.91.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.