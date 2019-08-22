LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 345 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 125,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

