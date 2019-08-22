Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Declares $0.30 Final Dividend

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of LLC stock opened at A$16.75 ($11.88) on Thursday. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of A$11.03 ($7.82) and a fifty-two week high of A$20.64 ($14.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$13.43.

About Lendlease Group

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

