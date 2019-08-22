LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. LendingClub posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.75 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of LC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 368,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, President Steven Allocca purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $194,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 40,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LendingClub by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 189,309 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in LendingClub by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LendingClub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,088,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,193 shares in the last quarter.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

