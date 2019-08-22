Lendingblock (LND) Market Cap Reaches $4.93 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Lendingblock has a market cap of $4.93 million and $56,110.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Liquid, Bilaxy and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lendingblock Token Profile

Lendingblock was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,241,706 tokens. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lendingblock Token Trading

Lendingblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Liquid and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

