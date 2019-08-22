Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.43, 154,423 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 294,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Leagold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Leagold Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Leagold Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The stock has a market cap of $581.17 million and a P/E ratio of -13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$160.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Leagold Mining Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Giustra purchased 59,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,445.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,066,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,924,330.97.

About Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

