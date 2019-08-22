LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 160 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, insider John F. Smiley sold 1,384 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,271.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,885.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 2,087 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $37,899.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $297,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LCNB by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in LCNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,862. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.53. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. LCNB had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 48.92%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

