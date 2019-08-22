Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Sells $1,021,200.00 in Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.56. 305,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,193. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.69. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth $524,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. UBS Group downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

