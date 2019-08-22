Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lantronix by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantronix by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 477,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

