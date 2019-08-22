LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reaffirms Buy Rating for Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their buy rating on shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Novus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NVUS stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.87. Novus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVUS. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 39,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 227,157 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

