L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.05-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. L Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.