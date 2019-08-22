Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of KUBTY opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. Kubota has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $88.15.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

