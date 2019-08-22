Kuai Token (KT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.60 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.36 million and $7.60 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00266926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.01339214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00096830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

