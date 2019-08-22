Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stake Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,412,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,146,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,586,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,238,000 after buying an additional 1,620,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,008,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after buying an additional 874,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,600,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,766,000 after buying an additional 124,275 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,212,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,022,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kroger to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $281,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.