KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43, 525 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.62% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

