KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.49

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $9.08. KP Tissue shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 million and a P/E ratio of -33.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.49.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

