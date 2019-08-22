Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.20, approximately 6,023,771 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,057,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $4,893,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,957,000.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

