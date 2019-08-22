Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.20, approximately 6,023,771 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,057,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.
KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $4,893,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,957,000.
Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
