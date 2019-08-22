Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Up 0.3%

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
