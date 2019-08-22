Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Up 0.3%

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

