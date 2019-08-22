Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Position Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302,503 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,121,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,660,000 after acquiring an additional 582,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 109,843 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.