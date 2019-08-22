Kevin Rendino Acquires 6,019 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Chairman Kevin Rendino purchased 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $12,880.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,321.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $5,824.00.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 171,428 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,289,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 62,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 193.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 465,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 306,708 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

