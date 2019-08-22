Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Insider Mary Beth Denooyer Buys 6,000 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $167,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,359. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

