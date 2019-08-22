Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Receives $7.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kadmon stock remained flat at $$2.62 on Thursday. 252,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $333.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

