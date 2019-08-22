JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 1,073

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,073 ($14.02) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,165.73 ($15.23).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,194.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.32. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, with a total value of £115,300 ($150,659.87).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

