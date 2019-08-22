JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,277.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $107.61 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $347.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

