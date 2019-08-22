Jon R. Moeller Sells 40,977 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 40,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $4,888,965.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,525,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jon R. Moeller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75.

PG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.42. 4,414,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 117,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

