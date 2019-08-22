John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

WDGJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

