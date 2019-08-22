John J. Kuch Sells 40,000 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $1,650,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 278,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Xencor Inc has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xencor by 42.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,073,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xencor by 1,320.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 338,639 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 13.5% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after acquiring an additional 277,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.