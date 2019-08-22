John A. Legg Acquires 2,980 Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) COO John A. Legg acquired 2,980 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $24,912.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 14,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,710. The stock has a market cap of $423.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.04.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 275.80% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.
Purple Innovation Company Profile
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.
Read More: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.