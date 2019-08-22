John A. Legg Acquires 2,980 Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) COO John A. Legg acquired 2,980 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $24,912.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 14,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,710. The stock has a market cap of $423.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 275.80% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Purple Innovation by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

