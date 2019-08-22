JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,347 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 407,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,382,166. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $199.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

