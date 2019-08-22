JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $886,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after purchasing an additional 626,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,351,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $377,074,000 after purchasing an additional 393,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.4% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,973,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $454,243,000 after purchasing an additional 476,662 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. 177,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,562. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

