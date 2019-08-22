JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $166.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,449. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $201.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

