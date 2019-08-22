JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 902 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,841,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

