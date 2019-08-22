JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,044 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.60. 148,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,125,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

