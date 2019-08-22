Jean-Marie Canan Acquires 8,400 Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (CVE:ACST) Stock

Acasti Pharma Inc (CVE:ACST) Director Jean-Marie Canan bought 8,400 shares of Acasti Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,956.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,147.32.

ACST opened at C$2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. Acasti Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.58.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

