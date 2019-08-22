Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,755 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.80. 141,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,845. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $356.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.