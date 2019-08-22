iTicoin (ITI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $229.00

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $57,504.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00017696 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. In the last week, iTicoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00266053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.01335950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00095412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000434 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

