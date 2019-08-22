ITE Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Trading Down 2.1%

ITE Group plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23, 6,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average session volume of 2,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on ITE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60.

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

