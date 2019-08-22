Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Position Trimmed by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,203 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco comprises approximately 2.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 49.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tech Square Trading LP bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 148.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 598,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,628,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.